To celebrate the B.C. Hockey League club’s recent playoff championship, the municipality has organized a parade and celebration this afternoon.
The parade, which starts at 4 p.m., will leave the SS Sicamous and proceed east along Lakeshore Drive to Rotary Park, where the community can enjoy a free barbecue and festivities, plus get pictures with the team and the Fred Page Cup beginning at around 4:30 p.m. The party will end at 6 p.m.
Lakeshore Drive, between Riverside Drive and Martin Street, will be closed to traffic beginning at 3 p.m. and will reopen at approximately 4:30 p.m. No parking will be allowed along the route throughout the day until after the parade.
Transit fares will be waived throughout the day to help get people to the party, while free parking will be offered downtown on streets and in city-owned lots.
The Vees won the BCHL playoffs on May 18 in Nanaimo following a four-game sweep of the Clippers.
“The players and coaches and the whole organization are so proud to represent Penticton and to be able to share this championship with the community,” said Fred Harbinson, the Vees’ head coach, general manager and president, in a press release.
“The support we’ve felt all year, but particularly during the playoffs, has been immense and helped drive the team forward. We’re looking forward to hoisting the Fred Page Cup in front of all our fans.”
The cup serves as the capstone on a terrific season that saw the Vees finish first overall in the standings with a 43-8-1-2 record, then reel off 16 straight wins in the playoffs.
The last time Penticton hosted a parade for the Vees was in 2012, when the team won the national championship after setting a North American junior hockey record with 42 straight wins.