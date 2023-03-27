Diamond-selling and multi-JUNO Award nominated singer-songwriter Amanda Marshall is set to release a brand new original song collection entitled Heavy Lifting (Coalition Music (Records) / The Orchard) this summer, with the first single “I Hope She Cheats” out this Friday March 31st on all streaming services.
Marshall is also hitting Canadian stages with "25 & Counting: The Heavy Lifting Tour", a cross-country tour that kicks off on June 11, 2023 in Moncton, NB with stops across the country including performances at Toronto’s Massey Hall and Ottawa’s National Arts Centre. The tour will feature special guest Sophia Fracassi, Kiss Radio's February and March “One to Watch 2023”. Amanda Marshall makes her stop at Prospera Place on July 2nd.
Tickets for all dates are on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday March 31, 2023 and available at amandamarshall.com. VIP packages for the tour will be available, including a meet and greet with Amanda and merchandise. Don’t miss a chance to watch Amanda Marshall live, as Oxford Stomp festival reviews raved after her surprise appearance in 2019, “Amanda Marshall is a vocal powerhouse! She wailed and the crowd went wild.”
Additionally, Marshall is releasing a special vinyl re-issue of her 1995 self-titled, breakthrough debut album. Powered by her trademark soulful voice, Amanda Marshall has the distinction of being one of only 24 Canadian albums to achieve Diamond certification in Canada, the result of sales exceeding one million copies domestically. Preorder of the vinyl is April 12th and the vinyl will be in stores May 12th at Amazon.com.
Worldwide, the Amanda Marshall album has racked up sales of over six million units since 1995 in the wake of seven Top 10 singles including “Let It Rain,” “Dark Horse” and “Birmingham.” It launched the Toronto-born Marshall onto the international stage and made her the chosen tour opener for Tears For Fears, John Mellencamp, Simply Red, and the incomparable late Whitney Houston, among others.
Marshall followed up her debut with two more multi-Platinum selling albums, 1999’s Tuesday’s Child (produced by legendary Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt producer Don Was) and 2001’s Everybody’s Got A Story (a collaboration with music great Peter Asher). After spending a decade and a half away from the scene and re-tooling every aspect of her career, Marshall is extremely excited to be returning with Heavy Lifting, a record she is proud to have made largely on her own for the first time in her career.
The new 11-song collection demonstrates that Marshall’s voice remains a force of nature, and that her skills are as sharp as ever. It’s evident on Heavy Lifting’s opening track and first single “I Hope She Cheats” (written by Marsha Ambrosius and Canei Finch), featuring a searing lyric about getting over heartbreak and Marshall seamlessly blending her trademark soulful blues-rock approach with modern R&B.
Marshall explains, “I started writing. And recording. For no one. For fun. I messed around. Experimented. Pounded on the piano in the middle of the night, turned my closet into a vocal booth. I sang every part and grooved in my pajamas. I hummed harmonies into my phone on the subway like a maniac. I swore a lot. I screamed and laughed and cried and made a million mistakes because who cares? ‘No one’s ever gonna hear this’. Wrong. I made a record.”
Marshall is thrilled to connect with fans across the country as she hits the road in support of her new album and in celebration of her past releases. For fans who were there at the beginning, this is a moment to revel and reconnect. And for those poised to hear Amanda Marshall for the first time, they are about to discover one of Canada’s most dynamic and explosive musical artists.
“An older musician once told me, ‘Doesn’t matter how many gold records you got — records is business. Stage is soul’,” says Marshall. “Live music is alive. Risk is what makes it great; we hold hands, tell the truth, and jump off this thing together every night. One night only, hey-did-you-hear-that? Old songs take on new meaning, and new songs get welcomed into the family. It’s a privilege to do what I love, with people I love, in places I love. It’s heavy lifting because it’s supposed to be. Stage is soul. See you out there. I can’t wait.”
CANADIAN TOUR DATES
June 11: Moncton, NB at Casino NB*
June 12: Montreal, QC at Corona Theatre*
June 16: Toronto, ON at Massey Hall
June 18: London, ON at Budweiser Gardens
June 20: Ottawa, ON at National Arts Centre
June 21: Kitchener, ON at Centre In the Square
June 22: Hamilton, ON at FirstOntario Concert Hall
June 25: Winnipeg, MB at Burton Cummings Theatre
June 26: Regina, SK at Conexus Arts Centre
June 29: Edmonton, AB at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
June 30: Calgary, AB at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
July 2: Kelowna, at Prospera Place
July 3: Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
July 4: Victoria, BC Royal Theatre
July 6: Saskatoon SK at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
August 5: New Glasgow, NS at The Jubilee Festival