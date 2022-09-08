Bear season is now upon us and officials are urging the public to help let the bruins fatten up in peace for their winter sleep.
“Since we share the same landscape with bears, it stands to reason that there will be times when bears will be in our living space (just as we are often in theirs.) As long as a bear is moving through our community, is not lingering, and is not interacting with people or our property, then there is no conflict,” explains a press release issued this week by Wildsafe BC.
“When bears quit moving through the community and start using it as a foraging area for human-provided foods, then conflicts may develop…. A habituated bear tolerates humans in much closer proximity than what is safe for both bears and humans. This increases the potential for a dangerous interaction between the bears and us.”
People can minimize risks by properly managing attractants like garbage and tree fruits.
If there is, however, a conflict between humans and bears, people are urged to call the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.