The next batch of survey results will be released tonight at what is the halfway point of a year-long process to update the Official Community Plan for the Naramata area.
Anonymized responses to the second public survey on the issue will be shared at an electronic meeting from 6-8 p.m.
“The survey is intended to help create a community vision by comparing stylized scenarios for the future of Naramata,” said the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in a press release.
To register for the session, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.
Naramata is part of RDOS Area A. The area’s OCP was last updated in 2008.
An OCP provides guidance and policies on a broad range of topics including land use, transportation, housing, parks and infrastructure. OCPs also designate land for specific purposes like commercial office, retail, residential, park and industrial uses.
Collectively, the policies and land use map are intended for use by the RDOS, other agencies and the community to guide development for 25-plus years.