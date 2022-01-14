The Okanagan Nation Alliance is launching a clean-energy project near Merritt.
The Alliance has received $500,000 in funding for construction of a 15-megawatt utility-scale solar project on the Upper Nicola Band Reserve, 30 kilometres east of Merritt.
In collaboration with FortisBC, the solar farm will produce enough electricity to power almost 5,000 homes, and will be linked up to B.C.’s power grid.
The funding comes from the province’s First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund. The FNCEBF is accepting applications for the next intake until Jan. 31.