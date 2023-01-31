Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for an 89-year-old Penticton woman who went missing Friday night in the Greyback Mountain Road area.
Doreen Abbott was reported missing the evening of Friday, Jan. 27, after failing to show up at a friend’s house for a visit. She suffers from dementia, but sticks to set routines, which set off alarm bells.
Her car, a 1993 Subaru Legacy, was found Saturday, Jan. 28, without her in it near 1425 Greyback Mountain Road, a residential address high in the hills on the east flank of Penticton.
“It appears that Doreen, who was most likely unfamiliar with the area, travelled up the road and got her vehicle stuck in the icy/snow conditions,” said Penticton RCMP Sgt. Laurie Rock in a press release.
“An extensive search has been done in the area by Penticton Search and Rescue and RCMP, utilizing both land and air resources, both (Saturday) night and during daytime hours (Sunday). At this time, Doreen’s whereabouts continue to be unknown.
“Penticton RCMP are requesting that people in the area continue to keep an eye out for Doreen and check your respective properties and any out buildings, as Doreen may have attempted to make her way back to town.”
Abbott is described as five-foot-two and 120 pounds. She wears glasses and typically uses a cane to walk. She may be wearing a light-grey winter coat.