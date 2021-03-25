One-quarter of the 800 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Thursday in B.C. were due to variants of concern.
That represents a steep increase from recent days, when about 10% of new cases were due to virus variants.
Fifty of the 800 new cases were in the Interior Health region. The 800 new cases represents the highest one-day total so far in 2021.
Despite the rising case numbers, restrictions on visitation at long-term care homes were relaxed Thursday and indoor worship services were permitted to resume under limited conditions (see related story).
New cases have risen among people between 19 and 39, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.
"This tells us that some people are taking on more risk for themselves and their loved ones than what is safe right now," they said.
"We remind everyone that although some outside activities are allowed, we must keep going with our protective layers. Until everyone has been protected with immunization, our protective layers must be the first and last thing we think about - whether at home, work, school, or elsewhere," they said.