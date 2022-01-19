Police are looking for help from the public as they investigate an incident that saw shots fired behind a Penticton motel on Tuesday morning.
Mounties were called to a report of shots fired in the alley behind the Flamingo Hotel, 2387 Skaha Lake Rd., around 10 a.m. Officers found bullet casings in the alleyway and a single bullet hole in a rear window of the motel. There were no reports of injuries.
"This was a very reckless act which involved someone discharging a firearm in a highly populated and busy area of the community which could have had devastating consequences,” said Penticton RCMP Sgt. Andrew Baylis in a press release Wednesday.
“We have engaged multiple specialized sections to assist in this ongoing investigation. Even though this occurred in a public area, we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.