Three churches in Summerland will continue receiving permissive tax exemptions on land that’s been deemed surplus to their operational requirements.
In 2019, all nine active churches in Summerland were granted 100% property tax exemptions for a period of 10 years.
However, council at the time also zeroed in on three of those churches that own undeveloped land adjacent to their facilities that district staff deemed to be in excess of what’s required for the churches to deliver services.
Those excess parcels owned by the three churches – St. John’s Lutheran Church, Christian and Missionary Alliance Church and Julia Street Community Church – were instead granted partial tax waivers that were reduced and gradually phased out as of this year.
Representatives from all three church’s appeared before council Monday to request the full 100% waivers be reinstated on their excess lands, but ultimately had to settle for four years of 25% tax discounts through 2026.
Coun. Doug Holmes reminded colleagues the goal of gradually reducing the tax exemptions on excess land was to encourage the churches to do something with their properties and give them a bit of time to do it.
“We presented opportunities to put in dog parks that weren’t taken up and that would have qualified for exemptions, so I still think there’s opportunity for the churches to do something with that excess land,” said Holmes.
“The best way we can provide encouragement is to tax those lands that are sitting idle because we don’t want them sitting idle.”
The Christian & Missionary Alliance Church at 14820 Victoria Rd. N. heeded that call by creating a community garden on one of its two excess parcels and will now receive a 100% tax exemption for it. But another parcel on which the church rents a house to a low-income family for just $900 per month will get the 25% reduction.
The church’s total tax bill for 2022 was $5,845.
Meanwhile, a representative for St. John’s Lutheran at 15244 Victoria Rd. N. said its excess land is in the Agricultural Land Reserve and unsuitable for development, while a representative for the Julia Street Community Church noted its excess land doesn’t have road access.
St. John’s Lutheran’s total tax bill for 2022 was $1,910, while Julia Street Community’s was $2,085.
In a related business item, council approved a four-year, 90% permissive tax exemption for the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. on the Lakeshore Drive South property where it operates a fish hatchery.
Council declined, however, to grant tax exemptions on a handful of other nearby and vacant properties owned by the society, which received a 2022 tax notice for $7,950.