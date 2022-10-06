School District 67 will waive student activity fees, expand meal programs and provide additional supports to families this year thanks to dedicated provincial funding.
The district received $600,000 from the B.C. government through a larger $60-million fund aimed at helping families impacted by inflation.
Superintendent Todd Manuel said in a letter to parents the decision to split the local cash three ways was based on consultation with the school community “to best support the needs of families in a manner that is flexible and stigma-free.”
On that note, the district will waive all activity fees for the year, which is expected to save local families about $200,000. Those who have already paid will receive a refund.
Next, the district is topping up breakfast and lunch programs with an extra $300,000.
Finally, the district has allocated $100,000 to focused supports for individual families.
“This support may include clothing or grocery assistance and will be determined through confidential consultation with school administration and individual families,” wrote Manuel.