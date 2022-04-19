The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise recently honoured Emily Mottershead, an extremely gifted, high-octane energetic, and deeply caring Grade 11 student at Penticton Secondary School, as Rotary Student of the Month for April.
Mottershead was lauded, first and foremost, for diligently spearheading key fundraising and school spirit-enhancing initiatives that positively impact both Pen-Hi and the community at large, along with constantly seeking ways to improve the well being of those around her.
A tireless workhorse at the very nerve center of Pen-Hi’s vibrant leadership program, Mottershead devotes, on average, 10 hours a week to help oversee from two to five ongoing projects that require her to interact regularly with numerous fellow students and teachers.
Last semester she co-organized, with classmate Simon Mennell, Pen-Hi’s role in the annual Penticton Provides fundraiser. The city-wide campaign, conducted jointly with Princess Margaret, was a major four-month undertaking that required the organizing team to navigate COVID-19 restrictions and food shortages from flooding. The campaign was a smashing success, far exceeding its goal by collecting 18,800 non-perishable food items, 2,270 toys and $18,840 in cash.
“We were deeply sorrowed for those impacted by the floods and donated $2000 of the donations to Princeton Secondary School, enabling us to expand the Christmas spirit of helping those in need well beyond Penticton, and for that I am very proud,” said Mottershead.
Mottershead enrolled in yearbook for the current semester and has worked diligently on the assignment alongside classmates and their advisory teacher — an arduous task calling for a high level of organization, planning and execution with a tight deadline.
Mottershead is currently involved in two projects, Celebrate Awesome and Be Kind, that are designed to foster school cohesion and inclusion. The former aims to celebrate impactful positive actions by individual students and the latter to simply spread kindness.
A special Be Kind week is planned for May with daily activities but practicing this laudable concept is encouraged throughout the year with students wearing their “Be Kind… just because” tee shirts on certain days.
Upcoming events Mottershead is helping to tee up in May include Mental Health Week focusing on steps to improve mental wellness. Local speakers from Penticton Foundry, RADAR, PATHWAYS and Okanagan College will showcase local resources available. A Spring dance is also in the works.
“Since receiving the Lakers Spirit Award in Grade 9, leadership has been the main focus in my life, serving as a motivator to keep my grades up and giving me personal satisfaction while also enabling me to help others gain the same fulfillment,” she said.
“Kind, honest, energetic, and respectful, you can often find her interviewing students, organizing team photos and taking yearbook pictures. She did a fabulous job as a peer tutor in our counselling center last semester and still comes each afternoon to offer support and ensure we stay on track with our Celebrate Awesome and Be Kind initiatives,” said Pen-Hi counsellor Robyn Richter.
“Emily exemplifies leadership and social justice in action. Her initiative, drive, and well-honed communication skills, coupled with her ability to recruit, inspire, and work closely with students and staff alike to coordinate project details, ensure events run smoothly. To top it off, Emily is blessed with a charismatic and engaging personality, along with a great sense of humour and infectious laugh,” said Social Studies teacher Eva Koch.
Despite her hectic schedule, Mottershead is still committed to quality education. Enrolled in the French Immersion program, she has worked diligently to maintain high grades (88% in Grade 10 and 94% in first semester, Grade 11). Last fall she was especially proud of attaining an 86 in Social Studies 11: Immersion (French), reputedly one of Pen High’s most demanding courses, that enabled her to achieve straight As.
History/English teacher Jeremy Flett said, “Kind, diligent and genuine, Emily is well-respected by her peers and her positive energy is contagious. In class, she asks thought-provoking questions, uses critical thinking skills to solve problems, and displays immense passion for helping others.”
“As a key organizer in many leadership initiatives, Emily is extremely reliable and dedicated and keeps everyone focused, enthusiastic and on-track. Words alone cannot fully capture the impact she has had on our school and her legacy will be felt at Pen-Hi for years to come,” said French and Leadership teacher Jolene Broccolo.
It has not been all smooth sailing for Mottershead, however, as until recently, she often experienced anxiety triggered by emetophobia, a disabling condition featuring extreme fear of feeling sick and vomiting.
Her anxiety and depression peaked during the Penticton Provides event, but she still found time to decompress and carry on.
Now with effective therapy, she is managing things comfortably every day and sleeping well. After hiding in fear for 16 years, she, with abiding parental support, has conquered the phobia. In so doing, she has created a formidable blueprint for tackling future adversities.
Clearly, Mottershead’s engaging and caring demeanour, coupled with her intense drive and unquenchable thirst for knowledge, fuel her expressed love of teaching others.
Fittingly, upon graduation next year, she plans to pursue a BEd degree to become a secondary school teacher in French Immersion and English/ History. A bright future surely awaits this exceptional young lady.
This article, submitted by the Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise was approved in advance by Emily Mottershead’s parents.