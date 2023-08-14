Health officials are urging caution as another potentially record-breaking heat wave settles in over the Okanagan.
Daytime high temperatures are expected to peak Thursday at 36 C from Osoyoos to Kelowna, then drop off in time for the weekend, according to a heat warning issued Monday by Environment Canada.
The warning notes a “robust high-pressure ridge across the Southern Interior is expected to persist through Thursday. During this period, daytime temperatures significantly above the seasonal norms will coincide with elevated overnight temperatures, providing minimal respite from the heat.”
Those overnight lows are forecast to bottom out around 18 C – well above the seasonal average of 11 C – while daytime highs are expected to handily exceed the seasonal average of 27 C.
And it’s all shaping up to potentially break records.
The hottest temperatures ever recorded on this day were 38.3 C in Penticton in 1961; 34 C in Kelowna (2008); and 40.5 C in Osoyoos (2003).
In advance of the heat wave, the City of Penticton has prepared public facilities to serve as designated cool-down spots.
This week, the walking track at the South Okanagan Events Centre is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Penticton Community Centres is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., the public library is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., city hall is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the South Main Seniors’ Drop-In Center is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
And the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has issued guidance to help those whose health is most at risk. Tips include:
– Drink plenty of water and other liquids to stay hydrated, even if you are not thirsty.
– Spray your body with water, wear a damp shirt, take a cool shower or bath or sit with part of your body in water to cool down.
– Take it easy, especially during the hottest hours of the day.
– Stay in the shade and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or more.
– Take immediate action to cool down if you are overheating. Signs of overheating include feeling unwell, headache and dizziness. Overheating can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
– Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, severe headache, muscle cramps, extreme thirst and dark urine. If you are experiencing these symptoms, you should seek a cooler environment, drink plenty of water, rest and use water to cool your body.
– Signs of heat stroke include loss of consciousness, disorientation, confusion, severe nausea or vomiting and very dark urine or no urine. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.
Those who are at highest risk include: older adults, especially those over 60; people who live alone; people with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or respiratory disease; people with mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, depression or anxiety; people with substance use disorders; people with limited mobility and other disabilities; people who are marginally housed; people who work in hot environments, people who are pregnant, infants and young children.