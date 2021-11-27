Some old-fashioned fingerprint evidence helped police nab a suspect in connection to an electronics heist at a Penticton drug store last month, according to court documents.
Staff at Shoppers Drug Mart in the Safeway Plaza were closing up around 10 p.m. on Oct. 19 when a man forced his way into the store with the help of a female accomplice.
No one was hurt, but the suspects threatened to use pepper spray against store staff.
Once inside, “The male and female targeted the glass case where the electronics are kept,” RCMP Const. Andrew Deane, a member of the Penticton detachment’s new Prolific Offender Management Team, wrote in his application for a search warrant.
“The male broke the glass doors off the display case and filled a duffle bag with laptops, cameras and other electronics.”
With their work done, the suspects then exited the store and fled the scene on an electric scooter. But they left behind a key piece of evidence: fingerprints.
In the process of removing the glass doors from the display case, the gloveless male unwittingly provided a calling card for investigators. The day after the robbery, a member of the RCMP Forensic Identification Services team discovered the fingerprints on the glass and was able to match them to prints already in a police database.
The suspect, 25-year-old Jonathan Stephen Barth, was arrested that afternoon at the Penticton motel where he was living – less than 24 hours after the robbery.
“After reviewing the store’s surveillance video, an employee was able to identify the male suspect. Fingerprint evidence obtained at the scene confirmed identity of the suspect. Fingerprint evidence is very powerful and indisputable,” said Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter in an email Friday.
“In this case, our members were then able to set up surveillance on the suspect and effect an arrest which led to the eventual search of the suspect’s residence.”
Barth, who has a lengthy criminal record, has since been charged with robbery and breach of release conditions on at least three separate files. He’s behind bars pending his next court appearance Dec. 8.
The warrant authorized police to search the motel room on Oct. 21 for clothing matching that worn by the suspects, laptop computers and other electronics. However, officers only recovered a single laptop box.
Hunter, who praised his team for its “excellent investigation,” said officers are still working to determine the identity of the female suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.