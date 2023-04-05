One final round of public consultation has been ordered on a plan to put up a new five-storey, mixed-use building on the 600 block of Martin Street.
Following initial consultation earlier this year, council on Monday gave first reading to the required zoning and Official Community Plan amendments required for the project. A public hearing in advance of council’s final vote has been set for April 18.
The plan would see two older single-family homes at 674 and 686 Martin Street replaced with one new building.
The new structure would feature commercial space on the ground floor and 18 residential units above. It would be similar to a four-storey, mixed-used building directly to the north at 650 Martin St.
City planner Nicole Capewell said approximately 70% of the 110 people who filed official responses during the first round of consultation expressed support for the project.