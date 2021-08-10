Exactly 107 years after their regiment was formed to do battle overseas in the First World War, 62 members of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry celebrated the milestone Tuesday on the front lines of the fire fight in the South Okanagan.
Although regularly stationed in Edmonton as part of PPCLI’s First Battalion, Bravo Company, the soldiers arrived in the province last month to help the BC Wildfire Service with what’s been a hellish season.
“One of things that’s very important to us in a fire season like this is the collaboration we get from other agencies, including our Canadian Armed Forces,” BCWS spokesman Mike McCulley told reporters during a Tuesday press conference.
“We are very lucky to have them out on the line. They work side-by-side with us to support our aircraft and machinery and help reinforce that ground line, so we can’t thank them enough.”
McCulley noted the BCWS is also grateful for the help of visiting crews from Mexico, Australia and Alberta, plus regular firefighters from around B.C. who are helping with structure protection.
As of Tuesday, the Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls was estimated at 11,700 hectares, while the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Oliver and Osoyoos was pegged at 17,500 hectares, both unchanged from Monday.
McCulley said both fires have been most active on their respective northwest flanks, which is where crews are focusing their efforts.
Both fires have been burning since mid-July and remain classified as out of control
“With the weather that we have and the large scope of these fires, we can expect to see both of those stay in that status of out-of-control for some time yet,” said McCulley.
“They are large fires. They are not easy to deal with. We have hundreds of staff on them, dozens of pieces of equipment,” he continued.
“It’s going to take a very significant event to have these fires change in status, and I can tell people that they can expect to have these fires on the landscape at least until winter.”
As of Tuesday, 1,451 fires had scorched a total of 650,600 hectares across B.C. That compares to B.C.’s 10-year average for full fire seasons of 1,352 blazes and 348,900 hectares burned.