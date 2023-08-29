Former mayor John Vassilaki has been ordered to pay $14,000 in damages for a June 2020 assault on his own brother that occurred while Vassilaki was still leading Penticton city hall.
Details of the attack are contained in a civil judgement that was delivered Aug. 25 in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna by Justice Briana Hardwick, who described it as “another chapter in the unfortunate conflict that has arisen within the Vassilakakis family.”
The civil case was actually launched by John, 76, in August 2021 against his brother, Nicholas, 74. John sued because he believed he was being cut out financially from the family owned Greer Block properties in downtown Penticton. John lost that battle in court in May 2023.
(John shortened his surname years ago and for clarity this article will follow the style used in the lawsuits by referring to the parties by their given names only.)
Meanwhile, Nicholas in October 2021 filed a counter-claim alleging assault against John. That matter was decided by at a separate two-day trial in Kelowna that just ended Aug. 1.
According to Justice Hardwick’s decision, the trial heard John and Nicholas’s elderly mother moved in with their sister, Athena, in May 2020, and some gold coins and jewelry went missing in the transition.
On June 14, 2020, Nicholas called John to allege John had improperly taken the missing items.
That sent John into a rage, during which he left Athena an expletive-laden phone message, which was entered into evidence at trial.
John called his sister a “whore” and a “crook,” accused her of taking the coins, and threatened to kill Athena and Nicholas.
“You better take care of it. You better take care of it, ‘cause you don’t know what I’m like and what I’m capable of doing,” said John in the phone message.
Ten minutes after hanging up, “John made the further impulsive and improvident decision to get in his vehicle and drive to Athena’s house,” wrote Justice Hardwick.
Once inside, John pushed Athena into a countertop, then shoved Nicholas onto a couch and briefly choked him. Athena managed to pull her two brothers apart, then John left.
Athena called 911, then hung up before anyone answered because she had “immediate reservations about involving the police given that John was, at that point, the mayor of Penticton,” wrote Hardwick.
“When the 911 dispatcher did call back, Athena reported that it was a family matter that had been resolved. As such, the police did not attend.”
Nicholas sought damages totalling $35,000, but Hardwick decided a more “modest” award was in order.
“Most significantly, there is no evidence of Nicholas suffering anything but minor injury and upset. He sought no medical attention. The medication he deposed he used for pain relief was, I find, already available to him for other issues,” said Hardwick.
“On his own evidence, he recovered from any injuries in short order and there was no suggestion he was unable to carry out his day-to-day functioning without assistance during the material time. There is thus no disability or loss or impairment of life.”
John served 12 years as a city councillor before taking an unsuccessful shot at the mayor’s office in 2014. He tried again and won in 2018. His political career ended with a third-place finish in the 2022 mayoral race.