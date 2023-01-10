The owners of a downtown Summerland denture clinic have another two months to decommission an attached residential suite or bring it into compliance with the B.C. Building Code.
Council on Monday voted to table for 60 days a resolution that, if passed, would see a notice attached to the property’s title indicating the presence of uninspected or unpermitted work.
According to a staff report, the district became aware in 2018 that the building at 13206 Kelly Ave. contained an unpermitted residential suite spread across two floors that weren't taken up by the Kettle Valley Denture Clinic.
The owners have been going back and forth with district staff since then, but as yet have failed to either remove the occupants or bring the residential unit up to snuff. Last week, however, the owners’ daughter told the district the occupants will be out by Jan. 16, after which the owners will seek building permits to legitimize the space.
Based on that assurance, council agreed to hold off on filing the notice on title.
“I think the opportunity to table this seems much more sensible,” said Coun. Janet Peake.
“We don’t need a make-work project. We just need to ensure our community and this building are safe, and all those things are followed up on properly.”