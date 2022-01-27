Omicron still has a firm grip on the South Okanagan.
A record-setting 351 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Penticton the week of Jan. 19-26, up from 350 the week prior, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Summerland recorded 56 new cases last week, down from 81, while Oliver-Osoyoos saw 86 new cases, up from 83. Keremeos notched 19 new cases, down from 26.
To the north, Vernon hit 300 new cases last week, up from 223, while the Central Okanagan recorded 962 new cases, up from 836.
Across the entire Interior Health region as of Thursday, there were 118 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with 23 of those patients in critical care. A total of 310 people in the IH region have died due to COVID-19 or complications since the start of the pandemic in January 2020.
Also as of Thursday, 87% of Penticton residents ages 12 and up had received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The mark stood at 86% in Summerland, 88% in Oliver-Osoyoos and 81% in Keremeos. The provincial average is 89%.
Booster shots are also seeing strong uptake, with 52% of Penticton residents ages 12 and up having received a third dose. The numbers are similar in Summerland at 50% and in Oliver-Osoyoos at 47%, but just 42% in Keremeos.
Meanwhile, there were active COVID-19 outbreaks at five long-term care facilities in the South Okanagan as of Thursday.
Two of the outbreaks were declared Jan. 16 in the assisted and independent living units at Summerland Seniors Village and in the south unit of Westview Place in Penticton. The next outbreak was declared Jan. 18 at Mariposa Gardens in Osoyoos.
On Jan. 20, an outbreak was declared at The Hamlets at Penticton in the Apex, Okanagan and Munson units.
The latest outbreak was declared Jan. 22 at McKinney Place in Oliver. Seventeen residents died at McKinney Place during a previous outbreak that ended in January 2021.