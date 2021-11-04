Working parents in Kelowna and Penticton need to make $3 above the minimum wage just to cover their basic needs, a new study shows.
To cover basic expenses, working parents need to be earning $18.49 an hour in Kelowna and $18.55 an hour in Penticton, according to the 2021 Living Wage Update.
A living wage is calculated as the hourly amount that each of two working parents with two young children must earn to meet their basic expenses.
Taxes, subsidies and other credits are taken into account.
Minimum wage in B.C. is $15.20 an hour.
The provincewide study was assembled by Living Wage for Families BC, a program of the First Call Child and Youth Advocacy Society. It was published by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. Kelowna, Penticton, Golden and Grand Forks were added to the survey this year.
“The reality is that a number of families across B.C. earn less than a living wage and struggle to make ends meet with the rising cost of living, especially the cost of housing,” said Anastasia French, Living Wage for Families BC organizer, in a news release.
Not surprisingly, the highest living wages are in the Vancouver and Victoria areas at over $20 an hour.
But the Okanagan is not next on the list. Nelson, Revelstoke and Golden all require living wages of over $19 an hour, the survey said.
It’s a little easier to get by in Kamloops, Nanaimo and the Fraser Valley, which were in the $16 range, according to the study.
The highest monthly cost increases for families across the province were for shelter and telecommunications, the report said.
“The increase would have been larger without the pandemic-related rent freeze introduced by the BC government, disallowing rent increases between April 1, 2020 and Jan.1, 2022,” a press release on the report said.
Recent government investments in child care and other policy measures to support families helped to prevent a greater increase in the living wage.
“This year’s calculation shows the impact of public policy changes since 2018, notably significant child-care investments, the new BC Child Opportunity Benefit and elimination of MSP premiums, as well as other small changes to government transfers and taxes,” said French.
When $10-a-day child care is fully implemented, the Metro Vancouver living wage would be nearly $2 an hour lower, said report co-author Tanyss Knowles. The B.C. government has signed on to Ottawa’s $10-a-day child-care plan, which will be phased in.
B.C.’s child poverty rate is 18.5%, which is above the national average.
“Our research shows that the story of child poverty is very much a story of low wages,” French said.
In 2021, Living Wage for Families BC certified over 100 new living wage employers. More than 300 organizations across B.C. — employing more than 30,000 workers — are now certified, including the John Howard Society in the Okanagan.
---
Living wages in B.C.
Columbia Valley – $17.18
Comox Valley – $16.44
Fraser Valley – $16.75
Golden – $19.46
Grand Forks – $17.21
Greater Victoria – $20.46
Kamloops – $16.71
Kelowna – $18.49
Metro Vancouver – $20.52
Nanaimo – $16.33
Nelson – $19.56
Penticton – $18.55
Revelstoke – $19.51
Trail – $18.15
— Source: Living Wage for Families BC