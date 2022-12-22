The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is in full swing of their largest giving campaign of the year, Share the Spirit of Giving but have seen a decrease in donations.
“The community really gets behind sharing their spirit with SOWINS and we are so thankful, however we have seen a decrease in monetary donations this year”, SOWINS executive director Danielle Goulden said in a press release.
“The need for our services is very high with our Transition House and Second Stage Housing Programs at full capacity and our counselling programs now have wait lists,” states Goulden.
The SOWINS Share the Spirit of Giving campaigns gives donors a few options to help including sponsoring a family, building a backpack and making a donation.
“Our sponsor family program was amazing this year and we were able to help more than 100 families and our backpack program is in excess of 30 backpacks so far,” said SOWINS fund development advisor Marni Adams.
“The inflationary climate has made things tough for everyone,” mentions Adams. “This year, unfortunately, the monetary donations we rely on have been significantly less than in previous years.”
“These donations support women, youth, and children who experience or are at risk of experiencing abuse in our community through programs such as our 24-hour crisis line, emergency shelter, counselling services for women, youth and children, mobile outreach, and community-based victim services,” states Adams.
SOWINS encourages those that would like to make a donation to visit: sowins.com/donate or contact Marni Adams directly at fundraising@sowins.com or 250-488-1268 to learn more about the ways you can make the holidays a little brighter for women and families that need us the most in the South Okanagan.
The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is a registered charity serving women, children, youth, and families facing abuse and violence.
A 24-hour crisis line, emergency sheltering, counselling services for women, youth and children, mobile outreach and community-based victim services programs are a few of the services SOWINS offers to those in need from Summerland to Osoyoos and Princeton.
For more information go to our website at www.sowins.com