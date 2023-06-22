The First West Foundation, through its Valley First Community Endowment, is granting $146,500 this year —a total of 12 grants— to deserving charities throughout the Okanagan, Thompson and Similkameen regions.
In total, $795,000 is being dispersed across the province through First West Credit Union’s four local brands — Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings and Enderby & District Financial.
This year, First West Foundation continued its evolution to a trust-based philanthropy model, a granting approach that seeks to shift power inequities between funders, charities and the communities they serve to create a healthier, more equitable sector for all.
“We are always looking for ways to make the granting process less about us and more about our community partners,” says Susan Byrom, executive director of First West Foundation. “This year, by listening to our partner’s feedback, we simplified our application process and removed technology barriers to free up their valuable time and resources to help do what they do best— help our communities thrive.”
All impact grants are unrestricted this year, further aligning with the foundation’s trust-based philanthropy evolution.
Unrestricted funding provides grantees the flexibility to assess and determine where grant dollars are most needed and allows for innovation, emergent action, and support for operational expenses.
Since 2011, the Valley First Community Endowment has provided 189 grants totaling $1,442,809 in funding.
The following is a list of organizations in Penticton and the South Okanagan to receive endowments:
• Borderline Personality Disorder Society of B.C., $5,000
• Okanagan Fruit Tree Society fruit gleaning program, $15,000
• Pathways Addiction Resource Centre, $10,000
• Penticton and District Community Art Council/The Leir House Cultural Centre, $10,000