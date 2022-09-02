RCMP in Penticton have a suspect in the Aug. 26 robbery where $30,000 in material was allegedly stolen from a helicopter hangar.
Last week, RCMP issued a photo to the media of a bare-chested suspect taken from a CCTV camera. Police thank the community for helping in the investigation.
The name of the suspect has not been released.
“The male in the photos has been identified and the investigation is progressing,” said Penticton RCMP media liaison Dayne Lyons in a press release, Friday.
“Only once the investigation has completed, and the matter is forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration, will we be able to comment further.”