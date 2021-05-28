Penticton’s flagship summer event has been cancelled for a second consecutive year due to the pandemic.
“This was an extremely difficult decision and it really breaks my heart. We would love to do something for Penticton, but we can’t commit to anything because there are still a lot of assumptions being made about what life will be like in August,” said Don Kendall, president of the Penticton Peach Festival, in a press release Friday.
“This decision has weighed very heavily on us. The board wants to hold an event to welcome a return to normal but without a clear path, that also isn’t dependent on if the province has to hit pause on the BC Restart Plan, we cannot do so.”
While the BC Restart Plan released this week by the Provincial Health Office states in Phase 3, which is tentatively set to begin July 1, that fairs and festivals with COVID-19 safety plans may operate, the board decided that without concrete guidelines regarding capacity it would make planning the massive event too difficult.
“The board discussed how they could host a festival, but with so many uncertainties it was decided it is too much risk for Peachfest,” said Kendall.
Having undergone a rebrand and website redesign over the past year, Peachfest organizers are now looking forward to hosting the next edition, Aug. 3-7, 2022.
The next festival will be the 75th in the organization’s history.
“We have a number of things we have already started to work on as we gear up to celebrate the 75th anniversary and the board is looking forward to delivering one of the best festivals in our history,” said Kendall.
The family oriented festival typically features five full days of free entertainment, including nightly concerts with big-name acts, capped with the Peters Bros. Grand Parade on the final Saturday of the event.
A study conducted in 2019 pegged Peachfest's annual economic impact at $3.6 million, largely on the strength of 14,000 out-of-town guests and 23 full-time-equivalent jobs that the event supports.
Other signature events that have been cancelled for a second consecutive year include the Peach City Beach Cruise and Penticton Elvis Festival.
Still tentatively set to go ahead in late August is Ironman Canada, then Granfondo Axel Meckx Okanagan and Penticton Rotary Ribfest in September.