As they grapple with sky-high land costs, rising interest rates and shortages of materials and labour, Penticton home builders can expect another price shock soon.
City council on Tuesday voted 4-2 in favour of a sweeping update to its development cost charges, with final approval expected at the next meeting Aug. 16.
Under the new scheme, total DCCs for a new home on a single-family lot in the downtown core would rise from approximately $17,000 to roughly $25,000. Similar hikes would be imposed across all building types in all areas of the city, but still make construction in Penticton relatively cheaper than Kelowna and Vernon.
DCCs are mandatory levies placed on new construction to fund things like roads, sewers and parks needed to service the new homes, and amounted to approximately $3.5 million in 2021.
The rates were unchanged from 2007-20, then raised by 25% across the board last year while city staff conducted a review at council’s request.
“We have to take action,” said Mayor John Vassilaki on Tuesday, also noting the red-hot housing market that emerged during the pandemic.
“If we keep putting it off and keep putting it off, the day of reckoning will never get here. So, it’s time for us to take some bold steps and do what needs to be done for our community and to make sure our infrastructure has enough funding to be taken care of and that’s what it’s all about – our infrastructure.”
Coun. Julius Bloomfield suggested the new DCC rates would equal about 7.4% of the average selling price of a single-family lot in Penticton in 2021, versus the 6.9% to which the old rates would have equated in 2007.
“One of our problems is the bylaw wasn’t updated for a very long time and I don’t see this being a hardship of any developer or any builder right now,” said Bloomfield.
The opposing votes were cast by Couns. Judy Sentes and Campbell Watt, who picked up on calls from builders to phase in the increases.
Watt noted a growing consensus that Canada is heading for a recession and suggested the math for construction projects could change drastically as a result.
“At the end of the day, B.C. lives on the housing market. It’s the only province that does it and it’s our No. 1 economic driver. And I would expect in Penticton, it’s one of our top-three economic drivers,” said Watt, also a mortgage broker.
“So, what I don’t want to do is make the change now just to undo it in a year, so I think the phased-in approach makes some sense to me.”
That approach was recommended by the local branch of the Canadian Homebuilders’ Association, which put its concerns on paper in a June 6 letter to council.
“While we acknowledge that rates have not been adjusted in 15 years, we would encourage the city to implement incremental increases to grow with the cost of living,” stated the letter.
“Proposing a one-time increase of up to 50% in some scenarios will have detrimental effects on multi-year budgets for developers. Incorporating predictable DCC increases would remove one source of unforeseen costs for our members as they work hard to tackle the housing crisis in our region.”
The letter also touched on another change to the DCC policy that would make the rates apply equally in all parts of the city, rather than offering discounts to build in core areas where densification is desired.
“The clearest way to encourage development in the core is to keep DCCs low in that area,” stated the letter.