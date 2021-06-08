A high-profile Penticton home invasion case is at risk of falling apart due to missing witnesses.
Thomas Kruger-Allen was charged with eight offences arising from the October 2019 incident at 356 Main St., including two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and break and enter.
His trial was scheduled to start May 3 in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton, but it was adjourned at the request of the Crown after three civilian witnesses – including one of the alleged victims – failed to show up.
Warrants were subsequently issued for the three witnesses, but none had been located as of Monday, according to Crown counsel Ann Lerchs, who was granted another one-week adjournment.
“Those witnesses are, essentially, the Crown’s case,” said Lerchs.
Lawyers are due back in court June 14 for an update on police efforts to locate the witnesses and decide what to do next.
Kruger-Allen, 23, is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for aggravated assault handed down in March in connection with an unrelated and unprovoked incident on a Penticton beach in May 2019.
He was on bail for that attack at the time of the alleged home invasion.