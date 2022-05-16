In honour of BC Trails Day, members of the public are invited to roll up their sleeves to help with remediation work in the Wiltse Highlands area of Penticton.
Set to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, it’s one of 40 events planned around the province to coincide with the special day, organized by the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC.
“A group of us ‘just trail lovers’ will be spending four hours remediating the trail surface, brushing back overgrowth, removing deadfall and adding a culvert to the Wiltse Highland trail network,” states organizer Andrew Drouin in his online listing for the local event.
For more information, email him at andrewdrouin@gmail.com.