Okanagan College announced Thursday it has signed a “memorandum of understanding” with the public universities of the State of Queretaro in Mexico
In a media release, the college said the memorandum signed by president Neil Fassina, “further develops and diversifies the college’s international education partnerships.”
Deputy minister of higher education Orfelinda Torres Rivera led a delegation of the heads of seven post-secondary institutions who signed the agreement at a ceremony last week at Okanagan College, the release says.
“We were honoured to ... sign this MOU with the Public Universities of the State of Queretaro, as it will ultimately benefit students attending OC,” said Fassina. “This will allow us to work closer with post-secondary institutions in Mexico, continuing to provide learning opportunities for international students who want to come to Okanagan College and domestic students who wish to study abroad.”