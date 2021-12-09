Penticton man Jordan Hutton is $60,000 richer and will never look at a frosted windshield the same way again.
Hutton was sitting in his car recently when he decided to check his Keno tickets for a Nov. 16 draw. That’s when he realized he had a winning ticket for a prize worth $60,008.
“It feels surreal…didn’t really sink in until I pulled into the winner’s parking spot” at B.C. Lottery Corporation headquarters, said Hutton in a press release issued by the agency.
Hutton plans to celebrate the win by purchasing a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle to replace one he sold recently.