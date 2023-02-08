School District No. 67 is renewing its strategic plan. A renewed strategic plan will set the direction for the school district, guiding our goals, projects, and financial stewardship for the next five years.
The strategic planning process begins with a community survey to gather feedback. This feedback will help identify our district’s core values and confirming our mission and vision will be a central part of this work. to complete an online survey visit: letsconnect.sd67.bc.ca/strategic-plan-2023-2028