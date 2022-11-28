Summerland’s mayor and councillors will receive a 2% pay hike effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Council voted 4-2 in favour of supporting a task force committee’s recommendation to several amendments in the district’s remuneration policies.
Most noticeable is a 2% pay raise for mayor and council, which Mayor Doug Holmes notes is well below the present rate of inflation which is presently at about 7%.
Additionally, elected officials are now eligible for a benefits package with the council member paying 50% of the premium and the District of Summerland the remainder. Participation in the benefits plan is optional.
Coun. Marty Van Alphen questioned the protocol asking, “What does the rest of staff pay?”
Coun. Janet Peake noted the job of a councillor is part-time and sometimes held for only four years or less.
“This was subject to quite a lengthy debate and discussion several months ago,” Holmes said. “Staff was following the direction that council provided at the time.”
In the most recent available figures, Summerland’s mayor is paid $36,000 annually and each councillor $16,200. The amounts are automatically increased each year to match inflation.
Also in the council motion was an added stipend for the newly-created position of deputy mayor. With the added responsibility comes a $7,200 annual salary hike.
Holmes previously stated the deputy mayor’s position is vastly different from an acting mayor and will include a detailed list of responsibilities.
Van Alphen and Doug Patan voted in opposition to the motion.
Erin Trainer, who council earlier selected as deputy mayor for a two-year period, recused herself from this discussion.
Trainer is now in her third term on council having topped the polls in the recent election, beating runner-up Van Alphen by 128 votes.
Later in the meeting, council voted 6-1 in favour of moving meetings to once every three weeks instead of the traditional every second week.
This will result in council staging 21 meetings annually to 18.
Patan was the lone dissenting vote stating the development process for builders will be delayed due to fewer meetings. Holmes disagreed stating with the reworking of public hearings it should, in fact, speed up the process.
“Overall, the result I expect will be better,” Coun. Richard Barkwill interjected. “If you don’t try new things, you won’t go anywhere, we need to give this a whirl.”
In other business Monday, council voted unanimously to allow staff to apply for a BC Tourism Destination grant of up to $1 million for replacement of the Kiwanis pier, located beside Rotary Beach.