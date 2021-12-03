Two B.C. professors who have made careers out of studying public safety have been tapped to lead a review of the Penticton’s police, fire and bylaw operations.
Details of the proposed $75,000 review will be presented to city council for approval at its Dec. 7 meeting.
Staff is proposing to hire an independent project team led by Curt T. Griffiths, professor and co-ordinator of the police studies program in the school of criminology at Simon Fraser University, and Eli Sopow, a professor in the business administration program at Canada University West in Vancouver.
Griffiths has worked under contract to police departments across Canada and helped author the 2019 plan to transition Surrey from the RCMP to its own municipal police force.
Sopow is a former research director for the RCMP, who spent his last two years with the force serving as national director of change management in Ottawa.
“The process for completing the review will involve a community survey, city department interviews and focus group meetings with community stakeholders to gather the appropriate data for the eventual long-term recommendations,” said Anthony Haddad, the municipality’s general manager of community services, in a press release.
Council approved spending $75,000 for a public safety review during ongoing discussions about Penticton’s under-staffed RCMP detachment, which in 2019 had the highest per-officer caseload among all B.C. communities with a population over 15,000