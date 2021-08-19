Friday, Aug. 20
• The 13th annual Princeton Traditional Music Festival begins, first of three days, this free event begins at 6 p.m. at Veterans Square in downtown Princeton, opening ceremonies followed by the B.C. Regiment Band
• Bikes & Rods & Rock Meet, Green Mountain Road Dispensary, 510 Green Mt. Road, 5-10 p.m., swap meet, Mexican food and ice cream stand, cannabis dispensary and smoke shop, music from 7-10 p.m. with The Midnight Special (classic rock).
• Final weekend: Ryga Arts Festival continues: Celeigh Cardinal, online folk and rocking rave-up concert, 7 p.m. at Summerland Heritage Cider Co., $30 in person, $15 online, purchase tickets: rygafest.ca
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, BBQ chicken dinner, 5-7 p.m., $8, proceeds to local charity
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, mat yoga, 9 a.m.; outdoor Tai Chi, 9 a.m.; French talk, 9:30 a.m.; Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m.; intermediate and advance line dance, 1 p.m. lunch, seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.. call 250-493-2111
• Blue City Trio performs on The Barking Parrot patio, 5-8 p.m.
• “What.A.Mess. A Post-Plague Creek Catharsis,” presented by Tempest Theatre, an original production by Kate Twa, Denise Kenney and Edward Foy, starring Miriam Cummings, Chantal Ethier, Edward Foy, Denise Kenney and Lucas Penner, Friday and Saturday only, 7:30 p.m. at 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., tickets available from: Eventbrite
• Now on display at Penticton Museum & Archives: “Penticton: The Shaping of Place,” “The Hands-On Heritage Lab,” “Bill Pickerill Military Gallery.”
• Osoyoos Model Railroad is open Monday-Fridays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays noon – 5 p.m. (closed Sundays), $9 for adults, $5.50 for kids 12 and under, 11611 115th St, Osoyoos, visit: osoyoosrailroad.com (final day of this attraction is Sept. 7).
• Final weekend: Oliver Museum presents 100 x 100 celebration, Oliver & District Museum marking Oliver’s 100 years as a community and the Sylix Okanagan Nation’s 10,000 years in the area, for a schedule: oliverheritage.ca
• Exhibit: Buffy Sainte-Marie: “Pathfinder: A retrospective exhibition by an innovator of digital art,” Penticton Art Gallery, daily, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., by donation; Also on display: Brian Fisher, “Event Horizon” and “Mythic Visions: Huichol Wixarika Yarn Painting.”
• Royal Canadian Legion, 257 Brunswick Street, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Jungle Cruise,” “Candyman,” “The Protege,” “Reminiscence,” “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Don’t Breath 2,” “Free Guy (3D). For tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/ penticton
• Now showing at The Oliver Theatre, “The Suicide Squad,” nightly at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21
• The 13th annual Princeton Traditional Music Festival, Day 2, free music from noon – 6 p.m. in downtown Princeton, for full schedule of performance times visit: princetontraditional.org
• Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos presents “Career Day,” learn what jobs were available 150 years ago. Presentations and hands-on activities as many different old-fashioned skills and occupations are on display.
• Ryga Arts Festival: Pharis and Jason Romero, folk and roots music at Lunessence Winery, 7 p.m., $30 in person, $15 online; “The Ecstasy of George Ryga,” online play reading, noon-2:30 p.m., pay as you choose, visit: rygafest.ca
• Matheson & Grove Gallery, 221 Martin Street presents “Follow Your Art,” a sidewalk art sale, display and demo, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Avion Motorsports RS1 Cars and Sprint Cars, including three-time Canadian NASCAR champion Andrew Ranger, at Penticton Speedway, gates, 5:30 p.m., racing, 7 p.m., tickets: pentictonspeedway.com
• Crazy Cats and Curiosity at The Leir House, through until Sept. 11 (note location)
• Blue City Trio perform together on The Barking Parrot patio, 5-8 p.m.
• Elks Lodge meat draw and dice game, 1 p.m., ham and scalloped potato dinner, 5 p.m., entertainment with Kyle Anderson, 6 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 9 a.m. quilting retreat, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of the Eagles, burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m., every Saturday
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draws, 2 p.m., live music with Buzz Byer to follow
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Live music at Slackwater Brewing Co., 8:30 p.m., no cover charge
• Local music by BC Fresh Talent, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. outside Blenz Coffee featuring Chloe Coffin, Gracie Field and Second to None
• Elks Lodge meat draw and dice game at 1 p.m.. dinner, 5 p.m. (beef dip and caesar salad), music with BC Buds to follow
Sunday, Aug. 22
• Meet South Okanagan-West Kootenay Liberal candidate Ken Robertson in person, noon - 3 p.m. at The Peach on Lakeshore Dr.
• Penticton Speedway avion sprint cars, late models, street stocks, racing at 3 p.m., ticket: pentictonspeedway.com
• Sunday and Sundaes with Kyle Anderson in concert, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 1-3:30 p.m., $10, which includes an old-fashioned ice cream sundae (tickets available at the centre in advance or at the door)
• Final day: Ryga Arts Festival, Moira Dann, online author reading, noon – 2 p.m., pay as you choose; Activism and the Arts, 3-5 p.m., online community conversation, 3-5 p.m., pay as you choose, visit: rygafest.ca
• The 13th annual Princeton Traditional Music Festival concludes noon – 6 p.m.
• Osoyoos Desert Centre Nature Talks presents, “Living With Rattlesnakes,” with snake biologist Chloe Howarth, 11 a.m., free with admission, 14580 146 Ave. in Osoyoos
• Elks Lodge breakfast, 9:30 a.m., Grimms meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.
• Summerland Farmers Market, Main Street, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., also: Interior Health will be on site for COVID vaccinations
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of Great Canadian Wholesale
• Survivorship Dragonboat team flea market, 1397 Fairview Road (at Duncan Avenue), 8 a,m. - 2 p.m.,
• Elks Lodge No. 51 breakfast, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Grimms meat draw/dog races, 2 p.m.
• Live music at The Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Bianca Berkland, 5 - 7 p.m., no cover charge
• Anarchist Mountain Fire Department annual silent auction opens at 11 a.m., see Facebook for more details
