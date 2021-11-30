Volunteers at the Care Closet thrift store in Penticton got much more than they bargained for when they opened up a laptop computer bag that had been donated to the shop.
Inside was an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency that was subsequently handed over to police to return to its rightful owner.
“The cash was likely donated unbeknownst to the donator, and they would likely want it returned. The store felt it appropriate to hand over the money to police,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“We’re asking the rightful owner to attend our detachment to claim the cash.”
The Penticton RCMP detachment can be reached at 250-492-4300.
Care Closet is a non-profit venture located at 574 Main St. It sends proceeds to the Hospice Society, South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation and Penticton Hospital Auxiliary. Donations of clothing, household items, books and toys are always welcome.