A long-awaited sewer extension to Deer Ridge on the northwest corner of Summerland’s residential core is no longer just a pipe dream.
Council this week directed staff to complete design of the project, which carries an estimated $4.2-million capital cost, and set the buy-in price at $16,000 per lot.
The gravity-fed line would run from the top of Deer Ridge, down through the planned Eco-Village site, along Taylor Place to Cartwright Avenue, where it would tie into an existing sewer main.
It would service 86 existing lots, plus another 18 planned for Taylor Place and whatever’s built on the Eco-Village site, according to details presented by staff.
Property owners would have to approve the service and the $16,000 cost would be split up as an annual parcel tax over as much as 20 years.
“Up on Deer Ridge, there are septic systems failing today that are costing people $50,000 to $60,000 dollars to replace a septic field,” said Coun, Marty Van Alphen, who’s long been a proponent of the project.
“So, if they opted in on this system, they would be paying X amount a year for 20 years. It’s far less cost than replacing their septic field, that’s for sure.”
The district would bankroll the project using $2.1 million from its Growing Communities Fund windfall, then recoup its money as properties hook up to the new system.
Council heard preliminary design of the Deer Ridge sewer system started in 2019 and is already about 90% complete.
A second routing option presented to council would start at Deer Ridge, but then cut down to Morrow Avenue to a tie-in at Prairie Valley Road. It would require a lift station and carries a $6.2-million cost estimate.
Council heard elements of that second option could, however, be used to connect that end of Prairie Valley Road to sewer as soon as next year during a planned road upgrade project.
A separate report presented to council included an appraisal of the 66-acre eco-village site that pegged its value at $3.95 million without a sewer connection or $4.45 million with a connection.
The district is looking to add as much value to the site as possible, through advanced planning and regulatory work, before selling it to the right developer.
Conceptual designs already completed for the Eco-Village site feature two possibilities: a medium-density proposal with 96 townhomes and a high-density version with 152 apartments.
The homes would feature the latest in sustainable construction techniques and showcase the Solar + Storage project currently going in at the site that’s slated for completion later this year.
The solar array and battery system should supply enough electricity to the community’s power grid to run the equivalent of about 40 homes.
Eco-Village concepts also contemplate amenities like a community hub, interpretive centre, trail infrastructure and more.