Allison Howard and Dave Corbeil

Co-creators Allison Howard and Dave Corbeil are pictured at Sunday’s celebration marking the one-year anniversary of the “Purple Pantry,” a community fridge located outside the Penticton Elks Lodge. A brief ceremony was held that included volunteers and local dignitaries. Corbeil thanked various groups, the Elks Lodge, several individuals and businesses in the community for their overwhelming support.

