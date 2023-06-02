Years before anyone was talking about a housing crisis in the South Okanagan, the Town of Osoyoos was busy laying the groundwork for a unique project that is about to pay its second installment of dividends.
Applications are now being accepted from families interested in moving into five new units of near-market housing – homes that look no different than the others in the Meadowlark development but will be sold or rented at 15% below market value.
Those homes – four duplex units and one single-family home – are under construction now as the second part of the three-phase development.
There are a total of 31 homes in the second phase. A single-family home that’s already available is listed at $769,900 for the 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit.
The first phase, which went on the market in 2020, consisted of 26 homes, four of which were dedicated as near-market housing.
The land under the Meadowlark project off 74th Avenue was purchased by the town in 2009 for the purpose of building a new fire hall. However, the property is within the Agricultural Land Reserve.
In the years that followed, the town came up with an overarching plan for the site, agreed to fund all required infrastructure, found a private developer to build the homes and cut a deal with the Agricultural Land Commission to pull land out of the reserve on an as-needed basis for the project. The ALC’s approval is contingent on 15% of the units being dedicated to near-market housing through covenants.
“It took quite a while for the procedure to go through but we're quite happy with it,” said Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff in an interview this week.
“I guess we were kind of ahead of the curve in some sense.”
Preference for near-market homes will be given to young working families with school-aged children and median incomes, mortgage pre-approval, no history of property ownership and Canadian citizenship.
For more information, call Osoyoos planner Gina MacKay at 250-495-4606 or email gmackay@osoyoos.ca.