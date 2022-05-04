A Vancouver band described as a pop-punk throwback of 2000s nostalgia will perform next week at pubs in Penticton and West Kelowna.
Canadian alt-rockers The Midnight Echo feature the high octane vocals of Joel Lalonde, fast-paced lead guitar of Tyler Rayman, bass lines and vocal harmonies of Matt Gibson, and dynamic and entertaining beats provided by Aaron Passek.
Formed in 2016, The Midnight Echo exploded on the scene with their debut album Voyager in 2017. They followed up with their sophomore effort, Dichotomy in 2019, followed by a string of singles in 2019, and 2020.
With a U.S. tour to their credit, The Midnight Echo are back with the high-energy “View of an Astronaut.
“I wrote the lyrics and concept for ‘View of an Astronaut’ after moving to Vancouver from Toronto,” explained Lalonde. “I was reflecting on my decision to move out here and was thinking quite a bit about the reasoning behind it.”
“View of an Astronaut” was recorded as part of a two-package set in the late spring of 2021.
The bridge chords were actually initially the chorus in 2019,” explains Lalonde, adding, “After realizing they probably weren’t anthemic enough, we moved them aside. However, I always really liked them. Once I had the chorus, I threw these chords in after and it just meshed perfectly.
“We are super stoked to play the new songs live,” added Lalonde. “We haven’t had a chance to play with a full band since 2019. I can’t wait to hear the thump of a mic’d up kick drum.”
The Midnight Echo play May 12 at Penticton’s Brexit Pub and May 13 at Lakesider Brewing in West Kelowna.