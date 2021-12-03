Throughout her transgender journey, one of the biggest things missing from Darrien McWatters’ life was a sense of belonging.
All that changed in a big way two weeks ago when the Summerland resident travelled to Madison, Wis., to play in the COVID-delayed Team Trans Friendship Hockey Series.
What she brought back from that weekend, along with a much stronger feeling of inclusion, was a greater commitment to helping those on similar journeys.
“We’re all the same under the jersey and to experience that acceptance was just an amazing feeling,” said McWatters.
“Being in that dressing room was just surreal, you looked around the room and the common bond that we all have. We’ve all gone through something different in our journeys but we’re all the same in our journeys.
“Being able to talk so openly and freely about those journeys and in the same sentence talk hockey, it was incredible.”
She was one of five Canadians among 50-plus players who were divided into three Trans Team squads based on skill levels.
Those squads played a series of games against members of the Madison Gay Hockey Association, which has nearly 200 players and 15 teams.
McWatters and three of the other goalies – a few of whom were in their 20s and played at the collegiate level – who were invited to the tournament chose to play on the “advanced” team, requiring an impromptu try-out to pick the two netminders for that squad.
“So I just channelled my inner 16-year-old self who was trying out for the Penticton AAA midgets and I actually made the top team,” she said with a laugh.
The tournament was recognized by the National Hockey League, which sent out best wishes on social media, including individual messages from players.
“Maybe you take it a little bit with a grain of salt. There’s a lot of push for diversity and inclusion in the sport, but sometimes there’s not a lot of teeth in it. But you know what? It’s something, it really is something.”
McWatters, now in her mid 40’s and a parent of two children, has also decided to leave the Summerland Fire Department after more than 20 years of volunteer service in order to help organize more opportunities for trans hockey players in B.C.
“I’ve done what I can with the fire department and now I feel there is another community in need, that needs me now,” she said. “I mean, being trans, it’s that in-between state, you don’t know why you feel differently, why you feel out of place.”
With that in mind, in January McWatters is going to begin working in earnest towards establishing trans and/or gay teams and possible league associations.
Just being able to continue playing the sport she loves and at the same time being there for others on their journeys has been the best of both worlds for McWatters, who also coaches and referees the sport.
“At the end of the day, we just want to play hockey,” she said.