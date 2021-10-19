With the darkest months of the year now upon us, the Insurance Corporation of B.C. is urging drivers to be extra careful on the roads.
Half of all pedestrian fatalities in B.C. are recorded between October and January, according to ICBC. In the Southern Interior alone, approximately 150 pedestrians are injured in 230 crashes annually.
“We're urging both pedestrians and drivers to do their part to keep our roads safe as daylight hours decrease and weather conditions change,” said Lindsay Matthews, ICBC’s vice-president of public affairs, in a press release.
“Crashes involving pedestrians are highest between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. every day when many of us are commuting home. It's important for drivers to leave their phone alone and for pedestrians to stay focused on what's going on around them."
Drivers should take extra time to scan for pedestrians near transit stops and before turning at intersections, avoid distractions and be ready to yield.
Pedestrians can help stay safe by making eye contact with drivers, watching for drivers turning left or right at intersections, and using designated crosswalks.