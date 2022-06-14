Faced with a projected cost of $30,000 to install two water bottle filling stations in the community, Summerland council opted Monday for a cheaper, more nostalgic option.
Elected officials voted unanimously to spend up to $5,000 to install new wall-mounted fountains at the Memorial Park bandshell and on new public washrooms that are slated to go up at Rotary Beach Park.
The decision came six months after Coun. Erin Trainer initially floated the idea of creating new water stations to help improve the community’s response to heat events.
Staff initially reported back that the stations – similar to those in Penticton – would cost about $9,500 a piece. After settling on two proposed locations and running the numbers again, the price jumped to $30,000 for the pair, including tax, shipping and installation.
“It is discouraging that it costs so much,” said Trainer.
“It doesn’t seem like it should be that difficult to get two water stations for people, but, I mean, everything costs so much these days, so it is what it is.”
District staff were also instructed to create or purchase misters that can be used to set up temporary cooling stations in the community should the weather warrant it.