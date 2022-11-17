COVID-19 reporting changed dramatically Thursday, leading to confusion about the current trend.
The data page for the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says beginning Nov. 10, maps of COVID-19 cases by local health area were discontinued and there is a new “integrated surveillance platform for information on respiratory illness patterns across the province.”
The latest weekly data on the Respiratory Diseases Data page shows a dramatic change in hospitalizations to 144 from 290 in last week's regular report. Of those, 33 were intensive care admissions compared to 26 last Thursday. Interior Health had 23 hospitalizations with three in intensive care.
No one from BCCDC was available to explain the change in numbers.
Thereport says from Oct. 16 – Nov. 12:
• The 7-day rolling average for cases declined slowly from Oct. 16 to Nov. 4 and has increased slowly up to Nov. 12.
• The number of new hospital admissions has been slowly declining.
• The number of critical care admissions remained stable. Average numbers ranged from two to 10 counts daily.
• The number of deaths within 30 days of a first positive COVID-19 test had declined.
Within the last week (Nov. 6 to 12):
• There were 487 cases reported.
• There were 144 new hospital admissions reported.
• There were 33 new critical care admissions reported.
• There were 30 deaths within 30 days of a first positive COVID-19 test reported.