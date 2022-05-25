Last-ditch efforts to secure a bed at a local drug treatment facility derailed a sentencing hearing scheduled for Wednesday in connection with a bizarre incident last fall during which a man with a chainsaw barricaded himself inside a Trout Creek convenience store.
Robert Austin Teal, who’s in his mid-40s, has been behind bars since his arrest on the evening of Oct. 22, 2022, at the Trout Creek Go Market.
He subsequently pleaded guilty to theft under $5,000, mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
While the Crown is seeking a three-year jail term, Teal’s lawyer is planning to ask a conditional sentence under which his client would be released to Discovery House when a bed becomes available.
“He advises me that he’s made many recurring phone calls to get acceptance. As of yesterday when I spoke to him, he advised that he was not confirmed to have a bed available, was not told to where he sits on the (waiting) list, other than he had moved up,” said defence counsel Nelson Selamaj, who applied to have the sentencing hearing adjourned on that basis.
Judge Greg Koturbash “reluctantly” agreed.
“I say ‘reluctantly’ because there seems to be a bit of a pattern in Penticton with things being adjourned the day of. Yesterday, almost our entire list collapsed with adjournments,” explained Koturbash.
“And I think it’s incumbent upon counsel if they are seeking an adjournment of a matter that they make that decision in advance of the day’s schedule so we can possibly back-fill with other matters, because there is a long list of people waiting to have their matters heard before the court.”
Still, the judge said he was glad to hear about Teal’s efforts to get a bed at Discovery House, “because I know from past experience that Discovery House does excellent work and if there is hope it might be found there – but I’m not giving you any guarantees, sir, that the plan that’s going to be put forward is going to be appropriate.”
Teal, who appeared via videoconference from the Okanagan Correctional Centre, has prior convictions for assault, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and breach of probation.
Police said previously the incident for which Teal is now awaiting sentencing began when Teal entered the Trout Creek Liquor with a running chainsaw, then proceeded into the attached convenience store and did damage to the business.
Staff and customers were able to leave without being hurt, and Teal surrendered to police after about an hour.
“Drugs are suspected to have been a contributing factor,” stated an RCMP press release.