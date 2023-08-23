Update: Aug. 24, 2023
Summer is back on in the Okanagan.
Just days after implementing a ban on non-essential travel to the Okanagan to aid the wildfire fight – and effectively killing tourism-related business in the process – B.C.’s minister of emergency management announced late Tuesday the restriction would end at midnight.
“The emergency order we put in place on Saturday has had the effect we required and thousands of hotel rooms were made available for people forced from their homes, as well as the many firefighters and emergency crews who are protecting us during the worst wildfire season in our history,” said Bowinn Ma in a press release following the official announcement in West Kelowna.
“Working with local governments and First Nations, we will continue to place people in the accommodations that are now available. Because of this, we are lifting travel restrictions for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation for most of the southern Interior, with the exception of West Kelowna.
“Non-essential travel to West Kelowna continues to be prohibited for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation, including hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, hostels, RV parks, and campgrounds, to ensure accommodation is available for those who may need it.”
The ban was unprecedented and applied to Osoyoos, Oliver, Penticton, West Kelowna, Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops.
It was relaxed just hours after the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association issued a public call to ease it outside West Kelowna and create some sort of relief plan for affected businesses that were “decimated… in a critical time of the season.”
Affected businesses in Penticton included Hoodoo Adventures, which put its suddenly idle passenger vans into service as shuttles to Vancouver International Airport, and LocoLanding Amusement Park, which reduced hours and staff.
Posted: Aug. 23, 2023
Some of Penticton’s most venerable tourism operators are reeling – but also getting creative – under the weight of an unprecedented ban on non-essential travel to the Okanagan.
“We’ve lost basically all business until the end of the summer. Everything is cancelled,” said Lyndie Hill, owner of Hoodoo Adventures.
Her business specializes in outdoor activities like rock-climbing and kayaking that appeal to visitors who want to experience the Okanagan. But like many others it was rocked by the travel ban issued Aug. 19 by the B.C. government.
So, when heavy smoke and aerial firefighting operators also closed the airports in Penticton and Kelowna and stranded travellers, Hill sensed an opportunity for her company’s fleet of passenger vans.
Instead of taking customers to outdoor excursions in the Okanagan, the vans were reassigned to shuttle customers to Vancouver International Airport and back.
Three trips on Monday alone attracted 26 passengers, with two more trips scheduled for Tuesday. Hill planned to keep the shuttles going as long as needed. The cost of a one-way trip was set at just $95 per passenger.
“We’re not making anything off of it. It’s a give-back for us and it keeps our staff working and our vehicles moving,” said Hill.
Hoodoo Adventures and other such operators have received no guidance from the B.C. government about customer refunds or possible programs to make up for lost income, said Hill.
That’s left business owners, many of whom have already incurred expenses in anticipation of being busy, with the unenviable task of explaining the intricacies of refund policies to frustrated customers who previously paid them no mind.
And that’s all while owners of companies like Hoodoo Adventures, which has weathered every catastrophe since opening in 2007, ponder the future of their businesses as wildfires rage around them.
“You don’t want to cry. You just have to laugh. It’s all you can do,” said Hill.
The travel ban, which will remain in effect through Sept. 4, is meant to free up roads, hotels and other resources for use in the fight against wildfires that have forced thousands from their homes and destroyed dozens of homes in the Kelowna area.
And, while the ban is only in effect for 16 days, it still covers a quarter of the 65-day main tourist season on which other Penticton attractions like LocoLanding Adventure Park and Coyote Cruises have built their business plans, explained operator Diana Stirling.
Coyote Cruises, which offers tube rentals and shuttle buses for people to float the Okanagan River channel, shut down for several days following the ban, while LocoLanding has cut hours and reduced staff.
“It’s day by day, adjusting as best we can during these unprecedented times,” said Stirling in an email.
“We simply need to do whatever is required to ensure our region’s safety. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the fires, and our extreme appreciation to those fighting the fires.”