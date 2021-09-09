Survey says: A majority of Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce members are in favour of B.C.’s vaccine card program.
The chamber on Thursday released survey results that showed 71% support for the cards, which will go into effect Sept. 13 and serve as proof people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The cards will be required to access many public places.
Among chamber members who don’t support the cards, 48% said their main concern is human rights, while 17% said they’re worried about staff being harassed while enforcing the program.
“The feedback the chamber received from our poll indicates that our members want what is best for their community, employees and the long-term success of their businesses,” said chamber president Jonathan McGraw in a press release.
“This new vaccine passport mandate does not come without concerns for our members; specifically, the stress and anxiety this places on front-line employees, as well as the general concern they have for human rights. We are all hopeful that these difficult measures being taken by the province will be sufficient to curb the spread of COVID 19 in British Columbia.”
The online survey was conducted Aug. 31 to Sept. 31 and garnered a total of 95 responses, representing 20% of chamber membership.
Most chambers elsewhere in B.C. have adopted a similar stance, although three groups in the Peace region have all come out against vaccine cards.
Bad Tattoo Brewing is the highest-profile business in Penticton to announce publicly that it won’t enforce vaccine cards due to concerns about the program’s legality and staff safety.