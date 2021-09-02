Helena Konanz, the Conservative candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, has scored an endorsement from Nancy Green Raine, a former Canadian senator and Olympic skier.
“I care very much about our country, and I can tell you that Helena cares too,” said Greene Raine in a press release.
“Like me, she has been an athlete, a businesswoman and in public service. She has the energy and dedication to serve the people in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
“There is too much at stake in this election: not only economic recovery, but also COVID recovery and the funding of health care. In this election, I ask you to vote for Helena Konanz to be your hardworking representative in Ottawa.”
Konanz, a former Penticton city councillor and professional tennis player, is looking to unseat incumbent MP Richard Cannings, a New Democrat.
Green Raine was a Conservative senator from 2009 to 2018. A native of Rossland, which is part of the SOWK riding, Green Raine won two medals for Canada in alpine skiing at the 1968 Winter Olympics. In 1999, the Canadian Press named her the country’s female athlete of the century.
The federal election is Sept. 20.