It’s unlikely the Okanagan Skaha School District will move ahead with any facility closures or reconfigurations prior to the 2022-23 session, says the chair of the board.
For nearly a year, the district has been working on long-range facilities plan to ensure it’s making the best use of its resources after a long period of enrolment declines.
James Palanio, chair of the Okanagan Skaha school board, said a steering committee has been chipping away at the plan, but progress has been slow due in part to the broader effects of the pandemic on the education system and public consultation work.
“At this point, our timelines are so short that it would be difficult” to implement changes prior to September 2022, said Palanio in an interview Thursday, citing contractual obligations to teachers and staff as another sticking point.
“In all honesty, we have other priorities right now,” he added.
The school board is slated to discuss the plan at its meeting Monday.
“I expect we’ll have some good discussion. Hopefully, we’re going to come up with a decision on how to go forward,” said Palanio.
The steering committee is basing its work on data that looks at historical enrolment levels and projections, birth rates and broader migration trends.
According to that analysis, school district enrolment plunged from 7,435 in 2001 to 5,671 in 2021, a decrease of 1,764 kids.
Enrolment has largely held steady over the past three years, but the local school system is still built for a much larger student body. Penticton schools are operating at about 84% of capacity this year, while Summerland schools are at 72%
The emptiest schools are those in rural communities, such as Naramata Elementary, which is at 34% capacity, and Kaleden Elementary, which is at 50%
Conversely, five of 17 schools in the district are at or over capacity. Most notable is Giant’s Head Elementary in Summerland, which is at 127% capacity, and Queen’s Park Elementary in Penticton, which is at 103%.
To better balance the numbers, the district could close facilities, redraw catchment areas or reconfigure schools for different grades.
Long-range facilities plans are generally done every 10 years. The last such review in Okanagan Skaha was completed in 2011.
In 2016, the board embarked on a cost-cutting effort and resolved to close McNicoll Park Middle School, West Bench Elementary and Trout Creek Elementary following a highly contentious review process.
West Bench and Trout Creek were later saved by last-minute funding from the B.C. government, while McNicoll did close and is now a French immersion school operated by a separate district, which paid $11.5 million for the property in 2021. That money will be used to fund construction of a new gym at Summerland Secondary School.
Meanwhile, Palanio confirmed some local schools have come “really close” to functional closures since reopening Jan. 10 amidst the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but staff has found ways to keep kids in class.
“They’ve been doing a phenomenal job,” said Palanio. “There’s been a lot of flexibility with the local teachers’ association moving people around.”
And while he didn’t have figures available, Palanio said absenteeism rates among both staff and students “seem to have crested a bit” this week.