Penticton’s newest hotel was closed Tuesday after a small fire Monday chased guests into the hands of the city’s Emergency Support Services team.
But the evacuation of the Fairfield Inn & Suites on the 600 block of Eckhardt Avenue around 4 p.m. was only the second half of what was an unusually busy afternoon for the Penticton Fire Department.
At 2 p.m., the department was called to help contain a grass fire that roared up a steep slope in the Sage Mesa area just north of Penticton.
The fire appeared to start near the KVR Trail due west of the Pine Hills Golf Course and is suspected to have been human-caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service, which had an investigator at the scene Tuesday.
The fire scorched approximately 0.75 hectares before it was stopped in its tracks by a pair of helicopters that dumped water on it.
Members of the Penticton Fire Department were still at the scene when smoke was reported on the fourth floor of the Fairfield Inn & Suites.
PFD assistant Chief Rob Trupp said the fire was in the roof above the fourth-floor rooms.
“Response was not impacted as we had already secured hall coverage and they responded from the station. Crews working Sage Mesa were also able to attend due to the quick control of the grass fire and BC Wildfire on scene to continue to action the grass fire,” added Trupp in an email.
Adam Goodwin, who manages the city’s ESS program, said his volunteers provided preliminary support, such as water, food and toiletries, for hotel guests at the site, then later opened the emergency reception centre on Ellis Street.
“In total, 120 evacuees received some form of a support from ESS,” said Goodwin, the city’s social development specialist, in an email Tuesday.
No one was answering the phone Tuesday at Fairfield Inn & Suites and a security guard posted outside said the business was closed. The hotel opened in 2020.