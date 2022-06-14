T’is the season for robocalls.
In the past week, The Herald has heard from several readers who received automated phone calls from a polling company asking their opinions about four local politicians.
Those who received the calls were asked to rank four prospective mayoral candidates for the October 20222 municipal election in Penticton: Julius Bloomfield, Helena Konanz, James Miller and incumbent John Vassilaki.
Bloomfield and Miller are both sitting councillors, while Konanz is a former city councillor who switched her focus to federal politics in recent years as a two-time candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada.
Back in April, Vassilaki told The Herald that he intends to seek another term as mayor, Bloomfield said he was considering a run at the mayor’s chair and Miller said he was mulling a bid to return to council.