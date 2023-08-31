A hiker’s body was recovered near McIntryre Bluffs earlier this week following a two-day search.
Members of Penticton & District Search and Resue were called out Monday afternoon by Oliver RCMP to search for the male hiker, who’d gone missing in the area.
“Searchers covered a large and complex area, including steep terrain, cliffs, unstable slopes, and the nearby Okanagan River. After eight hours of searching and with darkness settling in, the search was suspended until morning,” said PENSAR in a press release.
The team was back at it Tuesday with the assistance of a helicopter and eventually located the deceased hiker.
“PENSAR would like to thank the Central Okanagan Search & Rescue canine team and Topflight Helicopters for providing their support, and for the public for being respectful during the recovery operation,” added the release.
The matter is now in the hands of Oliver RCMP and the BC Coroners Service.