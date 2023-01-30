Animal protection officers have seized 129 cattle from a property in Cawston due to health concerns.
“The cattle were being housed in substandard conditions with no access to shelter or protection from the elements. Numerous carcasses of dead cows were also discovered on the property,” said Eileen Drever, the B.C. SPCA’s senior officer for protection and stakeholder services, in a press release Jan. 27.
The release did not identify the property address or owner.
“The pens where the cattle were kept were deep in mud, water and manure, which covered the animals up their legs and bodies,” continued Drever.
“The cows did not have adequate food or drinking water and were struggling to move through the mud.”
Veterinarians have since determined the animals were suffering from a range of medical problems, including untreated eye infections and overgrown hooves, plus other injuries believed to have been caused by broken fencing.
The cattle are now in the care of the B.C. SPCA, which is continuing to investigate the animals owners’ with an eye to recommending charges of animal cruelty.
A similar investigation is still underway in the Vernon area, after 31 cows died earlier this month when they plunged through the ice on the north end of Okanagan Lake.
Those animals have since been removed under the supervision of the Okanagan Indian Band.